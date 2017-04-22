Senior Taliban leader identified as Ijaz-ul-Haq killed by own bomb in Laghman

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 22 2017, 2:04 pm

A senior Taliban leader identified as Ijaz-ul-Haq was killed in a premature explosion in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said Ijaz-ul-Haq also known as Omari was killed along with three other militants as they were planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on a main road in Alingar district.

The statement further added that the incident took place late on Thursday night around 8 pm local time in the center of Alingar in Hakimabad area.

The other militants killed in the incident have been identified as Manaf son of Abdul Wahab, Jan Agha an Nadim.

According to the local officials, Ijaz-ul-Haq was a prominent Taliban leader who had started insurgency mainly by manufacturing IEDS and had a proper scale in preparing and detonating IEDS on main roadsides.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use IEDs as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials but in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said earlier this year that the mission has documented 11,418 civilian casualties between 1st January 2016 to 31st December, 2016.

According to the report by UNAA, 61 percent of all civilian casualties were incurred through attacks by the anti-government elements which includes a total of 6,994 civilian casualties (2,131 deaths and 4,863 injured).

