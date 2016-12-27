Senior Taliban leader arrested in Logar, 60 killed during the operations: MoI

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 27 2016, 12:56 pm

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has said a senior Taliban leader was arrested during an operation in central Logar province while at least 60 others were killed during the counter-terrorism operations.

“Yesterday evening, a senior armed Taliban member named Shaista Mohammad was arrested when Afghan National Police launched a special operation in Qala-e-Ghafar village, Pul-e-Alam City capital of Logar province,” MoI said in a statement.

The statement further added that Shaista Mohammad was involved in many terrorist and destructive activities in Kharwar, Charkh and Azra districts of Logar province.

In another statement, MoI said “In past 24 hours, Afghan National Defense and Security launched 22 Counter-Terrorism joint operations to clear some of the areas from terrorists and enemies of peace and stability of Afghanistan.”

According to MoI, the operations were conducted in Kabul, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Zabul, Oruzgan, Helmand, Sar-e-Pul, Faryab and Kunduz provinces. “As a result 60 armed militants were killed, 18 wounded and 10 others were arrested by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.”

Afghan National Police also discovered and confiscated light and heavy rounds of ammunition during the operations.

The Taliban militants group including the Taliban insurgents has not commented regarding the reports so far.

