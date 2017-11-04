Senior Taliban commanders among several killed in Kunduz and Faryab

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 04 2017, 8:29 pm

Several Taliban militants were killed or wounded in the latest counter-terrorism operations of the Afghan national defense and security forces in the northern parts of the country.

According to the Afghan military, the operations were conducted in the past 24 hours in the vicinity of Kunduz and Faryab provinces.

The 209th Shaheen Corps in the North said at least two senior commanders of the Taliban group were among those killed.

A statement by Shaheen Corps said at least six Taliban insurgents were killed during the operations in Esa Khel village located in Chahar Dara district of Kunduz.

The statement further added that two senior commanders of the group identified as Mullah Tufan and Qari Zahir were among those killed.

At least thirteen Taliban insurgents were also wounded during the operations and ten different types of landmines were confiscated during the operations, Shaheen Corps added.

In the meantime, Shaheen Corps of the Afghan army said at least eight Taliban insurgents were killed and twelve others were wounded during the airstrikes in northern Faryab province.

The airstrikes were conduted in Sherin Islam Qalam, Zaqoom, and Tapa-e-Qeshlaq vilages located in Khwajah Sabs Posh and Sherin Tagab districts, the statement said.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

