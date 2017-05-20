Senior Taliban commander Faqir Mohammad Khairkhwa killed in Laghman

By Khaama Press - Sat May 20 2017, 12:30 pm

A senior commander of the Taliban group has been killed along with six other militants in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the senior Taliban commander killed during the operation has been identified as Faqir Mohammad Khairkhwa who was killed during an operation on Friday.

The officials further added that another Taliban militant was also critically wounded during the operation.

The militants suffered the casualties during the Silab-5 operations being conducted in the restive parts of Laghman province, the officials said, adding that the Afghan security forces did not suffer any casualties during the operations.

The operations are being conducted in the center of Laghman province and Pahlawan Baba, Qala-e-Najaran, Sarketaban, Qala-e-Fatiullah, Noor Mohammad Khan Band, Mir Osman, Qala-e-Sufian, and Khas Harmal village of Alingar district, the officials said.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Laghman is among the relatively calm provinces in East of Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

