Senior Taliban commander among 21 killed in latest operations: MoI

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 15 2017, 2:28 pm

A senior commander of the Taliban group was killed along with at least 20 other militants during the counter-terrorism operations in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Sunday.

According to a statement by MoI “In past 24 hours, Afghan National Police launched four Counter-Terrorism joint operations to clear some of the areas from terrorists and enemies of peace and stability of Afghanistan.”

The statement further added that the operations were conducted in Kapisa, Parwan, Oruzgan and Khost provinces.

“As a result 21 armed militants were killed including a senior commander of armed Taliban,” MoI added.

According to MoI, Afghan National Police discovered and confiscated light and heavy rounds of ammunition and an explosives-laden vehicle during the operations.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are busy conducting their annual counter-terrorism operation to suppress the insurgency activities of the militant groups.

The annual, Shafaq, military operation was launched in response to Taliban’s spring offensive which was launched earlier in April this year.

The security officials are saying that the annual ANDSF operations aim to eliminate the key leaders of the anti-government armed militant groups.

