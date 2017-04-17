Senior security commander killed in Taliban ambush in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 17 2017, 1:09 pm

A senior security commander was killed in an ambush by the Taliban insurgents in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

The commander of Baghlan coordination command Gen. Abdul Hai Atayi was travelling from Badakhshan to Baghlan province when he was ambushed by the Taliban insurgents earlier today.

According to reports, a number of others who were accompanying Gen. Atayi were also killed in the ambush but the exact number has not been ascertained so far.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often conduct insurgency activities.

The Taliban insurgents have stepped up their insurgency in this province during the recent years as they try to destabilize the northern provinces.

The latest attack on the commander of Baghlan coordination command comes despite the Afghan intelligence said there is a panic among the Taliban insurgents following the death of their leader Mullah Abdul Salam.

Earlier, Mullah Assadullah Mazlumyar, the shadow deputy provincial chief of the group for Kunduz was also killed in airstrikes conducted in Mullah Quli area of Dasht-e-Archi.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS