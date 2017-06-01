Senior police officials suspended after deadly Kabul attack

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 01 2017, 4:36 pm

The duties of four senior police officials were suspended after the deadly attack in capital Kabul that left around 80 people dead.

The Ministry of Interior spokesman Najib Danish said the four senior officials belonged to the police station of the 10th police district.

He said the duties of the commander of the 10th police district police station Mahmood Majedi, the head of the counter-terrorism of 10th police district Major Mohammad Zahir, the head of the regional control of the 10th police district Jamaluddin, and the commander of the 3rd brigade of the 10th police district Rahmatullah were suspended by the Minister of Interior Taj Mohammad Jahid.

Danish further added that a thorough investigation is underway regarding the deadly attack in Kabul and any other official found guilty of negligence will face legal actions.

The Afghan intelligence said late Wednesday that credible intelligence information confirms the attack was carried out by the network on direct instructions and with the support of the Pakistani military intelligence, Inter Services Intelligence.

The incident in the diplomatic area of Kabul took place around 8:30 am local time after a vehicle packed with explosives was detonated, leaving at least 80 dead and nearly 400 others wounded.

