Senior police officials dismissed after deadly ISIS attack on Herat mosque

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 08 2017, 10:29 am

At least four senior police officials have been dismissed in western Herat province of Afghanistan after a deadly attack on a mosque in Herat city of Afghanistan.

According to the local officials, the four senior police officials were dismissed after a delegation assigned to investigate the incident ended its probe.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Jilani Farhad said the investigations revealed negligence on duty of the dismissed police officials.

He said the officials dismissed includes the head of the counter-terrorism department of Herat police commandment, head of the criminal investigation department, head of the intelligence department, and head of the highway commander of Herat.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing on a Shi’ite mosque in western Herat province of Afghanistan.

The terror group issued a statement late on Wednesday claiming that the attack on Jawadia mosque was carried out by two of their suicide bombers identified as Umair Asim and Tayyeb Al-Khurasani.

ISIS claimed that around 50 people were killed in the attack and more than 80 others were wounded in the attack which was carried out using automatic rifles, hand grenades, and suicide bombing vests.

However, the local officials are saying that nearly 40 people were killed and more than 60 others were wounded in the attack.

