Senior police officer killed in Kabul explosion

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 04 2017, 9:09 am

A senior police officer was killed in an explosion in Kabul city late on Monday afternoon, the security officials said.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the 17th police district of the city, leaving the head of the Parwan criminal investigation department dead.

The provincial police chief of Parwan Mohammad Zalmai Mamozai confirmed the incident and said the CID chief of Parwan police Abdul Samad Zalmai lost his life in the explosion on Monday afternoon.

He said the incident took place after a magnetic bomb planted in his vehicle went off, leaving himself dead and his driver wounded.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Yesterday’s explosion followed weeks after a series of explosions rocked capital Kabul, leaving more than 150 people dead and hundreds other wounded.

The explosion near the embassy of Germany on 31st May was considered as one of the deadliest since the fall of the Taliban regime.

The explosion also triggered political instability in the country after the protests organized in reaction to the explosion turned violent that resulted into the deaths of some of the protesters.

