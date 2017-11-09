Senior Pakistani police official among 3 killed in Quetta suicide attack

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 09 2017, 2:02 pm

An explosion targeted the vehicle of a senior police official in Pakistan with preliminary reports suggesting at least seven people were killed or wounded.

According to the local security officials in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, the incident took place close to Chaman Housing Scheme area.

The officials further added that the a suicide bomber detonated his explosives as a senior police official Hamid Shakil was crossing the area.

Security sources quoted by Dawn News said at least three people including the Shakil were killed and four others including the police official were wounded.

In the meantime, there are reports that the health condition of at least two people wounded in the attack is critical.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

However, the majority of the homegrown insurgent groups including the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan often claim responsibility behind such attacks.

This comes as a deadly explosion ripped through a vehicle of the Pakistani armed forces in Quetta city the provincial capital of Balochistan in mid-August, leaving scores of people dead or wounded.

