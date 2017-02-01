Senior ISIS leader Shahid Omar killed in Nangarhar airstrike

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 01 2017, 2:42 pm

A senior leader of the loyalists of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group was killed in an airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to local government officials, the ISIS leader, identified as Shahid Omar, was killed in a drone strike conducted by the foreign forces in Afghanistan.

Provincial governor’s spokesman, Ataullah Khogyani, said Omar was in command of a group of at least 40 ISIS loyalists in this province.

Khogyani further added that the airstrike was carried out on Wednesday morning in the restive Achin district.

Citing preliminary reports, he said Omar was likely hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants have recently increased their insurgency activities in some remote districts of the province.

The loyalists of the ISIS terrorist group has also increased their presence in some remote districts, including Achin during the recent years although counter-terrorism operations continue by the Afghan and US forces to restrict their activities.

