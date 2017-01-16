Senior government official shot dead in Baghlan in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 16 2017, 2:21 pm

A senior government official was shot dead by unknown gunmen in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan, local officials said.

The incident took place earlier today after gunmen riding motorcycle opened fire on Abdul Safa Sanayi, the acting provincial chief of the Sectoral Department.

Local security official said the incident took place around 8 am local time when Mr. Sanayi was on his towards his office.

The officials further added that Mr. Sanayi received a bullet in his head and the gunmen managed to flee the area.

Provincial police spokesman Zabiullah Shuja confirmed the incident and said an investigation is underway regarding the incident.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility behind the incident with the group’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid saying the assassination was carried out by the group’s fighters.

Baghlan is among the relatively calm provinces in northern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have to their insurgency activities during the recent months.

Sanayi is the first senior government official to be assassinated in the provincial capital of Baghlan during the past several years.

