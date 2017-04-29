Senior Afghan Taliban leader killed by gunmen in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 29 2017, 11:04 am

A senior leader of the Taliban group has been shot dead by unknown gunmen near Peshawar city of Pakistan, it has been reported.

The senior Taliban leader, Mawlavi Daud, was killed near Shamshato refugee camp on Friday.

Taliban sources quoted by Pakistan’s Daily Times newspaper have said Mawlavi Daud, the former Taliban governor of Kabul, was killed as he travelling in the area.

The sources have further added that the driver of Mawlavi Daud was also killed in the attack.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the killing of Mawlavi Daud so far.

This is not the first time a senior leader of the Taliban group has been killed by gunmen in Pakistan.

A senior leader of the Taliban group identified as Qari Syed Murad was killed in a similar attack in Pesawar city of Pakistan last year.

Qari Murad was a member of the military commission of the Taliban group for eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Earlier, another senior leader of the Taliban group Mawlavi Alam was shot dead by unknown gunmen near Quetta city of Pakistan.

Mawlawi Alam was a senior leader of the Taliban group and was a loyal commander to the Taliban supreme leader Mullah Akhtar Mansoor.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS