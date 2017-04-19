Senior Afghan police official killed in Zabul province

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 19 2017, 3:36 pm

A senior police official was killed in an explosion in southern Zabul province of Afghanistan, the local officials said Wednesday.

Provincial police chief Mirwais Noorzai confirmed the incident and said the district police chief of Shinkai Saifullah Hotaki was killed after his vehicle struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

He said the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning as Mr. Hotaki was on his way to assist the security forces who were facing an attack from the Taliban insurgents in Seyuri area around 1:00 am local time.

Noorzai further added that four policemen also sustained injuries in the explosion and a security guard of Mr. Hotaki was killed.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other militant groups frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to target the security forces and government officials.

However, the Afghan officials are saying in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted besides the Taliban insurgents also suffer casualties when their explosives go off prematurely.

The UN mission said it documented 11,418 civilian casualties between 1st January 2016 to 31st December, 2016.

According to the report, 61 percent of all civilian casualties were incurred through attacks by the anti-government elements which includes a total of 6,994 civilian casualties (2,131 deaths and 4,863 injured).

