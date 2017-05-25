Senior Afghan defense officials jailed over Kabul military hospital attack

By Khaama Press - Thu May 25 2017, 9:55 am

Several senior defense officials were jailed by a primary military court over a deadly attack on Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital that left scores of people dead.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri said Major General Abdul Razaq Siawash, the commander of the health division in the Office of the General Staff and General Abul Salam Nejrabi, the chief of the health division of the Office of the General Staff were jailed for one year each after they were found guilty of negligence.

Gen. Waziri further added that Gen. Abdul Kabar, the commander of the medical support division, Lieutenant Salahudin Salauddin, chief of the medical support division, Lieutenant Rasool Mohammad, deputy commander of the medical support division, Lieutenant Mir Ahmad, director of the counter-intelligence in medical division, Lieutenant Zafar Khan, director of the intelligence for medical studies academy were jailed for two years each.

He said another official Zainullah was jailed for one and half years along with two others including Sergeant Awal Khan and soldier Syed Noor.

Gen. Waziri also added that six others works of the hospital were pardoned by the military.

According to Gen. Waziri, the verdict by the primary court is not final and the convicts have the right to file an appeal.

