Senior Afghan army officials meet Pakistani counterparts in Peshawar city

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 05 2017, 4:52 pm

A delegation of the senior Afghan army officials visited Pakistan on Friday to meet with their Pakistani counterparts, the officials in the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan (MoD) said.

Gen. Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense (MoD), said the delegation was led by the commander of the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army in the East, Gen. Moahmmad Zaman Waziri.

He said the Afghan delegation conveyed their concerns regarding the shelling from the other side of Durand Line in the eastern parts of the country, emphasizing for an immediate halt to such incursions.

Gen. Waziri further added that the two sides emphasized on the importance of the bilateral meetings between the army officials of the two countries, calling it vital and beneficial for the two sides.

According to Gen. Waziri, the delegation of the Afghan army officials retuned to country by concluding their meeting with the Pakistani army officials on Friday.

He said the operational and intelligence heads of the Afghan army were also among those who visited Pakistan.

The meeting between the Afghan and Pakistani army officials takes amid persistent tensions between the two countries which have mainly arisen due to the circumstances in the fight against terrorism and incursions along the Durand Line.

The Afghan officials criticize Pakistan for remaining reckless to act against the main leadership councils of the Afghan militant groups, specifically the Taliban and the notorious Haqqani terrorist networks.

The officials are saying that the two groups have freedom of action as well as safe havens in key cities of Pakistan, including Peshawar and Quetta cities.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS