Senior Afghan army general injured in roadside bomb explosion

A senior general of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces sustained injuries in a roadside bomb explosion in central Logar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed the vehicle of the commander of 203rd Thunder Corps of the Afghan National Army struck a roadside bomb during an operation in Charkh district.

MoD further added that the commander was injured in the attack and was shifted to the hospital on time.

According to the ministry, the health condition of the commander is satisfactory as he being treated in the provincial hospital.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

aliban militants and insurgents belonging to other militant groups are frequently using Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials.

However, in majority of such attacks, the ordinary civilians are targeted as the anti-government armed militants are accused of incurring the most casualties to the civilians.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said late in October that the mission has documented 8,397 conflict-related civilian casualties (2,562 deaths and 5,835 injured) between 1 January and 30 September, representing a one per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2015.

Ground engagements remained the leading cause of civiliancasualties, followed by suicide and complex attacks, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

UNAMA further added that the anti-Government Elements caused 61 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,569 civilian deaths and 3,574 injured (5,143 total civilian casualties).

