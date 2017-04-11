Senate mulls to summon security officials amid rising target killings in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 11 2017, 6:15 pm

The lawmakers in the Upper House of the Parliament, Senate House, Meshrano Jirga, have started mulling regarding the impeachment of the security officials amid unprecedented rise in targets killings in the capital.

The Upper House speaker Fazal Hadi Muslimyar told the general session of the Senate today that the target killings, kidnappings, and armed robberies are on the rise which have been unprecedented during the recent days.

He asked the defense and security commissions of the Upper House to summon the security officials so they can brief the lawmakers regarding the upheavals.

The target killings in capital Kabul started earlier this week claiming the lives of several key security officials, including a senior army officer in the city today.

Two officials of the anti-corruption judicial center were shot dead on Monday morning as there are reports that another security official was shot dead on the same during the evening.

However, the killing of the army officer in Kabul earlier today further fuelled concerns among the officials although no individual or group has claimed responsibility behind the killings so far.

This comes as the security situation had relatively improved during the recent weeks and following a series of attacks that shocked the capital last month.

The militants carried out one of the deadliest attacks on Kabul military hospital last month but the recent target killings have been rare although insurgents continue to their attempts to carry out attacks in the city.

