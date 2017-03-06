Security pact with US was signed because of Taliban’s war and horror: Ghani

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 06 2017, 12:43 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said the Afghan government was forced to sign a security pact with the United States because of the war and horror of the Taliban group.

Speaking during the inauguration of the new parliament session, President Ghani said “They are in fact the reason behind the deployment of foreign forces in Afghanistan. They pave the way for airstrikes in villages and are attempting to isolate Afghanistan on international level.”

He said around 20 various types of terrorist groups are active in Afghanistan and it is a fact that each group is different than the others but their motives are the same and that is to harm the civilians.

President Ghani further added that it is a fact that the Taliban group has paved the way for the presence of these terrorist groups and the arrest of a Kazakh terrorist in northern Afghanistan is an example for which the Taliban group had paved the way to operate in the Afghan soil for destructive activities.

“In the past 15 year we have seen suicide attacks in mosques, markets, highways, offices, educational institutes, hospitals, and all other places where people live and are used by the Afghans,” he added.

He said the militants not only refrained from terrorist activities but stepped up war despite the government attempted to pave the way for the return of the US and other foreign forces, insisting that former US President Barack Obama had promised to withdraw all US forces from the country by the end of 2016.

However, President Ghani said Afghanistan is in a better position due to its achievements after the WARSAW and Brussels conferences, insisting that the political elites of Afghanistan are now obliged to maintain the achievements and unity among the people.

