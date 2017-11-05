Security guards of Gen. Dostum sentenced to jail by primary court in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 05 2017, 10:34 am

Seven security guards of the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum have been awarded jail terms for their involvement in sexual abuse of ex-governor Ahmad Khan Ishchi.

Sources privy of the development have said the seven security guards of Gen. Dostum were found guilty of the involvement in the torture and abuse of Ishchi by the primary court of the police district of the city.

The sources further added that the court procedure of the seven men concluded three days ago upon which they were awarded jail terms.

According to the sources, each of the accused guard has been awarded a jail term of five years for their involvement in the incident.

The office of the first vice president and his associates have not commented in this regard so far.

Dostum is currently in Turkey amid reports he is undergoing treatment with the Afghan officials earlier saying that the first vice president has left the country after receiving approval and permission from the Attorney General Office.

The Attorney General Office said earlier in July that the case of the first vice president has been referred to the court.

The US embassy Charge d’Affaires had earlier also called for thorough investigation in the torture and sexual abuse case of Ahmad Khan Ishchi involving the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum.

