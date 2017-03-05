Security and political cooperation on agenda as Atmar leaves for India

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 05 2017, 6:09 pm

Afghanistan’s national security adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar is expected to hold talks on expansion of political and security cooperation between Kabul and New Delhi during his official visit to India.

The Office of the National Security Council said Mr. Atmar left for a three-day official visit to India to attend a security conference hosted by the Indian Defense Research Institute.

Mr. Atmar was officially invited to attend the conference by the government of India, a statement by Atmar’s office said.

“Mohammad Haneef Atmar National Security Adviser to the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan left for India for a three days’ official trip invited by the Republic India to attend the 19th Asian Conference on Combating Terrorism, evolving an Asian response arranged by Institute of Defense Studies and Analyses (IDSA) of India,” the statement reads.

It also added that Mr. Atmar is the keynote speaker and he will address on Norms and the Global War on Terror, and Challenges for Asia.

The statement further added “Besides attending the conference, he will also have bilateral meetings with his counterpart, Dr. Ajit Kumar Doval National Security Adviser to Prime Minister of India and some other Indian security and political figures.”

“In these meetings, it is intended to talk on countering terrorism and expanding political and security ties between two countries,” the statement concluded.

