Security and bilateral cooperation on agenda as Ghani visits UAE

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 12 2017, 10:22 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left for UAE, leading a delegation of high level government officials, to meet with the country’s officials.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani will hold talks on bilateral cooperation expansion and security related issues with the senior UAE officials.

According to a statement by ARG Palace, President Ghani is visiting the country on an official invitation of the UAE officials.

He will also convey the condolences of the Afghan government and people to UAE officials regarding the tragic Kandahar incident.

At least five UAE diplomats were killed along with a number of high level Afghan government officials in an explosion in government’s guesthouse in Kandahar province last month.

The UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan also sustained injuries in the attack together with the Kandahar governor Humayoun Azizi.

No group including the Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility behind the deadly attack.

In the meantime, the Office of the President, said the National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Intelligence Chief Masoom Stanikzai, the head of the presidential office administrative affairs Abdul Salam Rahimi, and President’s advisor Ajmal Ghani are accompanying the President during his visit to UAE.

