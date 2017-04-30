Second Vice President visits Nangarhar, invites Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to Kabul

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 30 2017, 2:55 pm

The Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish visited eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan leading a delegation of high level officials to attend in a gathering organized to welcome the leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

Speaking during the gathering in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar, Vice President Danish said no individual or group can achieve power through violence and use of force.

He called on Taliban group and the other insurgent groups to refrain from the killing of Afghans and join intra-Afghan talks to resolve the issues.

Vice President Danish also invited the leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to capital Kabul.

In the meantime, Hekmatyar said his party joined peace process to rescue the country from the current situation and help in the development of Afghanistan.

Hekmatyar also added that fighting is not an operation since no group or individual can achieve power through violence.

In other parts of his speech, Hekmatyar said Hezb-e-Islami party is committed to women’s rights in the light of the Islamic values and will work to defend the right of the women.

Hekmatyar arrived in Laghman province on Wednesday and months after a peace agreement signed with the Afghan government.

The signing of the peace agreement also resulted into the exclusion of Hekmatyar’s name from the sanctions list of the United Nations Security Council.

