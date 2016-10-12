Second attack reported on a mosque in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 12 2016, 7:40 am

The militants have conducted another attack in Kabul city on Tuesday night after the first coordinated attack left at least 14 dead in a shrine in west of Kabul.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) spokesman, Sediq Sediqi, in a Twitter message, said the second attack was conducted on Charyar mosque located in Karte Char area of the city.

He said the special forces have arrived in the area to repulse the attack by the militants.

“The second terrorist attack in KBL tonight is on Char Yar Mosque in Karte Char, Special forces are there to gun down the attacker/s,” Sediqi said.

There are no reports regarding the casualties as a result of the attack and it is yet not clear if the target of the attack was the mourners of Ashura.

The first attack on Karte Sakhi shrine was launched by a group of three to four militants who started opening fire on worshippers in the shrine, leaving at least 14 people dead.

Several explosions were also heard from the vicinity of the shrine as the militants took the mourners hostage and continued to clash with the security forces for several hours.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) officials said at least 36 peole were also wounded in the attack although the casualties toll could rise.

No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

