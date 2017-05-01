Scores killed in ISIS and Taliban clash in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Mon May 01 2017, 10:21 am

A clash broke out between the Taliban insurgents and militants affiliated with the Islamic State o Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, causing casualties to the local residents and the militants.

The provincial government in a statement said the clash broke out in Chaparhar district of Nangarhar on Sunday afternoon.

The statement further added that a child was killed and three civilians including two children were wounded during the clash.

The ISIS and Taliban insurgents also suffered heavy casualties during the clash, the statement said, adding that 21 Taliban insurgents and 7 ISIS militants killed while 9 others from the both sides were wounded.

The provincial government said the ISIS militants started clash with the Taliban insurgents at a time when they are underway heavy pressure from the security forces in other districts and continuously being targeted during the ground operations and airstrikes.

In the meantime, the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army said at least 28 ISIS and Taliban insurgents were killed or wounded along with 7 civilians which includes a child and elder.

The Afghan security forces are currently conducting counter-terrorism operations under the name of Hamza, covering the restive districts of Nangarhar, including Achin and Haska Mina.

The operations were launched amid concerns that the ISIS militants are attempting to expand foothold in the region.

