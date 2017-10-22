Saudi Arabia condemns mosques bombings in Kabul and Ghor

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 22 2017, 11:32 am

The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has condemned the deadly mosque bombings in Kabul and Ghor provinces of Afghanistan.

The local media outlets quoting the officials of the ministry of foreign affairs of Saudi, reported that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the terror attack on a security force in Al-Giza Governorate, south-west of Cairo, and the attacks on two mosques in Afghanistan.

The reports further add that a source of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the governments and the people of the brotherly countries.

The Saudi officials have also wished the injured a quick recovery, reiterating, at the same time, the kingdom’s solidarity and support to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan against terrorism and extremism, according to Saudi Press Agency.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Saturday strongly condemned the deadly mosque bombings in Kabul and Ghor provinces of Afghanistan.

According to UNAMA, at least 50 people were killed and 50 others were wounded in the attack on Imam Zaman mosque in Kabul.

“The Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto, expressed outrage and condemned Friday’s attacks targeting mosques and worshippers in Kabul and Ghor province. At least 59 people were killed and a further 60 others injured, including many women and children,” the UN mission said in a statement.

