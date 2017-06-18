Saudi and Egypt seeks Hamid Karzai’s support against Qatar

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 18 2017, 2:55 pm

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt have sought the support of the former Afghan President Hamid Karzai in the stance the coalition of the Arab countries against Qatar.

The Office of the former president in a statement said the Ambassador of Egypt and Charge d’Affaires of the Kingdom of Saudi met with Hamid Karzai to discuss the issue surrounding the sanctions imposed on Qatar.

The statement further added that the two top diplomats of Saudi Arabia and Egypt demanded from the ex-president to declare his support in the isolation of Qatar.

In his turn, Karzai called on unity among the Muslim nations but declared his support against any nation supporting or having links with the terrorism, the statement added.

Several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and some other states have supported the isolation and sanctions imposed by Saudi on Qatar.

Qatar is accused of having links with the terrorist groups and relations with Iran, the two main reasons behind the step taken by certain Arab states to isolate the country and impose sanctions.

Several neighboring countries of Qatar have closed transit routes and borders with it in a bid to increase pressures on Doha.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS