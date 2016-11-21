Sar-e-Pul governor, intelligence chief escape suicide bomber attack

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 21 2016, 8:43 pm

A suicide bomber was shot dead before he manage to target the top government officials in northern Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the suicide bomber was looking to target the provincial governor and intelligence chief during an official visit to the city.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Zabiullah Amani said the suicide bomber was shot dead seconds before he detonate his explosives.

Amani further added that the suicide bomber was identified as he was attempting to get close to provincial governor and intelligence chief.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Sar-e-Pul is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other militant groups are actively operating in a number of its districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

Numerous kidnapping incidents have taken place in this province during the recent months as the militants attempted to identify and kill those working for the government and security institutions.

