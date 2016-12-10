Safi Airways plane makes emergency landing in Kabul airport

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 10 2016, 3:07 pm

Safi Airways carrying passengers from western Herat province of Afghanistan made a emergency landing in airport today.

Initial reports indicate no casualties were incurred in the incident but sources have said a passenger was injured.

The main motive behind the incident is said to be technical issues and reports suggest the landing gear of the plane suffered from a malfunction which resulted into the incident.

Safi Airways is one of the leading airways in the country but the airline has been facing some issues during the recent years, including financial problems.

The operations of the airline was suspended due to a large outstanding debt and taxes payable by the airline earlier in September this year, the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said Sunday.

According to a statement by Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA), the decision to suspend the operations of the airline was taken by the Ministry of Finance of Afghanistan.

The statement further added that the airline has an outstanding debt payable amounting to AFN 1,152,774,691.

The Civil Aviation Authority said the outstanding debts are payable as per the tax declarations of the company for the solar year 1390 to 1393.

The airline did not take any step to clear the outstanding debts and taxes despite the Civil Aviation Authority prepared a draft signed by the other airlines to clear the outstanding dues in installments.

According to ACAA, the officials of the airline will can be put on exit control list and the assets of the airline could be put on sale as per the 24th article of department of taxes affairs.

However the airline managed to resume it’s operations after a shortwhile, apparently resolving it’s outstanding issues with the government.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS