Russia’s support in Taliban talks necessary and effective: Karzai

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 19 2016, 8:55 am

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has Russia’s support in peace talks with the Taliban is necessary and effective as he insisted on the important role of the neighboring and regional countries for the Afghan peace talks.

Karzai made the remarks during a meet with the Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Alexander Mantytskiy.

The former President warned that the menace of terrorism is dangerous not only for Afghanistan but for the region as the two sides held talks regarding the ongoing situation.

In his turn, the Russian Ambassador reaffirmed Moscow’s support in different sectors with Afghanistan and reiterated efforts to bring peace and stability in the country.

Reports emerged earlier suggesting Moscow’s increased contacts with the Taliban group, a move which sparked furor among the Afghan officials.

Russia is mainly concerned of deteriorating security situation in northern provinces as the militant groups as well as the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are attempting to expand foothold in the country.

The Russian Envoy to United Nations earlier emphasized on the need to prevent foreign terrorist fighters from spilling into Afghanistan.

Speaking during the 47th meeting of the UN General Assembly Plenary seventy-first session, the Russian envoy, Vladimir K. Safronkov said “Taliban. Indeed, the broad use of the term “violent extremism” did not accurately reflect the situation on the ground. “We can only call these scourges what they are: terrorism.”

