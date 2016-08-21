Russia says ISIS-Taliban ceasefire is worrying

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 21 2016, 12:06 pm

Russia has expressed concerns regarding a truce allegedly reached between the Taliban group and the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in Afghanistan.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, has said the truce between ISIS terrorist group and the Taliban group is worrying as the situation deteriorates on political and security level in the country.

She noted the deteriorating security situation in eastern Nangarhar province where both the Taliban and ISIS militants are conducting insurgency besides the Taliban group has been launching coordinated attacks in northern and southern parts of the country.

Zakharova also expressed concerns regarding the latest tensions erupted between the leaders of the national unity government.

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group and the Taliban militants reportedly ended infighting amid growing pressures as a result of the Afghan and US forces raids during the recent months.

The infighting among the two militant groups which erupted over a year ago reportedly ended earlier this month as the loyalists of the ISIS terrrorist group as well as the Taliban militants received major setbacks in the restive provinces.

The commandos of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces and the US special forces in Afghanistan launched a major operation against the loyalists of ISIS terrorist group in Nangarhar province nearly a month ago.

The operations were launched months after the Obama administration granted broader role to the US forces to target the ISIS loyalists in Afghanistan.

The broader role approval by Obama administration came as ISIS loyalists attempted to expand foothold in Afghanistan by successfully consolidating operations with the main terror group in Iraq and Syria.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS