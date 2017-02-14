Russia mulls interference as 28 years pass from Soviet defeat: Ibrahimi

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 14 2017, 7:28 pm

The current Russian leaders are still thinking to interfere in Afghanistan despite 28 years pass from the bitter defeat of the former Soviet Union forces in the country, an Afghan lawmaker said Tuesday.

The Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, made the remarks during a gathering in Kabul to mark the 28th university of the withdrawal of Soviet forces.

He said the current Russian leaders are unfortunately still thinking to interfere despite 28 years have passed and are keen to weaken the democratic system of Afghanistan by supporting the Taliban group.

Ibrahimi further added that the defeat of the Soviet forces in Afghanistan 28 years ago must not be repeated by those thinking to interfere and must consider it as a major experience.

The remarks by Ibrahimi came as reports have emerged recently suggesting the growing establishment of relations between Russia and the Taliban group.

The top US commander in Afghanistan General John Nicholson said last week that Russia has become more assertive over the past year, overtly lending legitimacy to the Taliban to undermine NATO efforts and bolster belligerents using the false narrative that only the Taliban are fighting ISIL-K.

“Similarly, neighboring Iran is providing support to the Taliban while also engaging the Afghan government over issues of water rights, trade, and security,” he added.

Gen. Nicholson who is also the commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission, made the remarks during a briefing to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday.

