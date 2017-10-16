Russia massively funding Taliban to fight NATO forces: Report

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 16 2017, 7:26 pm

The Russian intelligence agencies have stepped up aid to the Taliban insurgents to fight the NATO-led coalition forces in Afghanistan, it has been reported.

Certain Taliban sources have told a British newspaper, The Times, that the group mainly receives the funding in a covert way, involving large quantities of fuel deals.

The sources have further added that the monthly funding of the Taliban by the Russian intelligence amounts to nearly 2.5 million US Dollars.

A Taliban leader in southeastern Ghazni province has told the paper “We sell the fuel on and distribute the money directly to our commanders.”

The Taliban leader further added “Accepting money from the Russians is not something we like doing. but it is necessary at this stage of our jihad.”

According to the Taliban leader whose identity has not been disclosed, the intelligence services of Russia are sending fleets of fuel tankers into Afghanistan through the Hairatan border crossing with Uzbekistan to companies operating on behalf of the Taliban.

This is not the first time reports have emerged regarding the alleged support of Russia to Taliban group but numerous such reports have emerged in the past as well.

The commander of the Resolute Support mission and the US forces for Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson earlier this year also confirmed the role of the foreign in the Afghan affairs, including Pakistan, Russia and Iran.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS