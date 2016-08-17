Russia delivered first airstrikes in Syria using Iranian airbase

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 17 2016, 10:00 am

The Russian forces have delivered first airstrikes to target the Islamic State and other militant groups using the Hamdan Airfield in Iran, it has been reported.

Iran’s Head of National Security Council has confirmed that the country has allowed Russia to use the airbase since Moscow and Tehran cooperation in Syria is strategic.

The Russian forces used the long-range Tu-22M3 bombers to deliver the first airstrikes and conducted raids on ISIS and Al-Nusra Front facilities in Aleppo, Deir-ez-Zor and Idlib provinces.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has said five major weapons depots and training compounds belonging to terrorists were destroyed in the raids as well as three command posts.

The long-range bombers were covered by Su-30sm and Su-35s jet fighters which took off from Russia’s Khmeimim Airbase in Syria, according to Russia Today television network.

Russia notified the US-led coalition about its operation involving the use of an Iranian airfield and passing through the coalition-controlled territory in time, which was “enough” to maintain safety in the airspace over Iraq and Syria, the US Defense Ministry spokesman said during a briefing following the Russian air strikes.

The number of military aircraft deployed at Hamadan Airbase has not been disclosed.

The Al-Masdar website was the first to publish photos of at least three Tu-22M3 bombers and Il-76 military transport jets in Iran.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS