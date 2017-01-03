Russia blocking removal of Hekmatyar’s name from UN sanctions list

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 03 2017, 9:45 am

Russia is attempting to block the removal of Hezb-e-Islami party leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s name from the United Nations sanctions list, it has been reported.

It is yet not clear why Moscow is attempting to hinder the removal of the party leader from the sanctions list.

A foreign diplomat told The Wall Street Journal that “For the Russians, it’s just putting their foot down.”

The diplomat further added “I haven’t seen any good reason for it.”

Hameed Azizi, a spokesman for the party, urged the Afghan government to put pressure on the U.N. and foreign governments to remove Mr. Hekmatyar from the sanctions list and proceed with the implementation of the peace deal.

“If any country is against the delisting of our leader from the blacklist, that country also is against peace in Afghanistan and wants the continuity of war,” he said.

The peace deal between the Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami party was signed late in the month of September last year.

A letter was formally sent by the Afghan government to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to remove the leaders of Hezb-e-Islami from the sanctions list.

The Afghan officials signed the agreement with Hezb-e-Islami with the optimisms that the accord will open door for peace talks with the other militant groups.

