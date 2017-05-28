Route reopens between Afghanistan and Pakistan after deadly clash

By Khaama Press - Sun May 28 2017, 11:24 am

The route between Afghanistan and Pakistan along the Durand Line in Spin Boldak and Chaman was reopened almost a month after a deadly clash broke out between the Afghan and Pakistani security forces.

The Pakistani military claimed that the route was reopened on the occasion of Ramadan and on request of the Afghan authorities.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, in a statement said the gate was reopened a day ahead of the beginning of Ramazan at the request of Afghan authorities to provide relief to the people living on both sides of the border.

The statement further added “Pakistan has its area under effective control having pushed back Afghan border police troops. Census has been completed in the Pakistani side of the divided villages.”

The route was closed on 5th May following a deadly clash between the Afghan and Pakistani forces that left several people dead or wounded.

According to the local officials in Kandahar, the incident took place after the Afghan security forces prevented the Pakistani troops to conduct a survey inside the Afghan soil.

However, the Pakistani officials claim that the area where the incident took place is located on the Pakistani side of the Durand.

