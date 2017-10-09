Roshan starts free of charge access to Wikipedia for its customers

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 09 2017, 3:36 pm

The Roshan telecommunication company in Afghanistan announced today that it is offering free access to Wikipedia to all its customers across Afghanistan in partnership with the Wikimedia Foundation.

According to a statement by the telecom firm, this partnership, the first of its kind in Afghanistan, allows all of Roshan’s customers to access Wikipedia on their mobile phones, search for content and get information without incurring mobile data cost for a year.

“At Roshan, we are proud to have been leading the efforts to increase access to information through our robust network which covers all 34 provinces of Afghanistan,” said Altaf Ladak, deputy CEO of Roshan. “The partnership with the Wikimedia Foundation expands the frontier of access to information and knowledge, especially for Afghanistan’s youth who make up almost two thirds of the population.”

“Wikipedia’s mission is to imagine a world in which every single person can freely share in the sum of all knowledge. With the launch of the Wikipedia Zero service by Roshan, we are glad to know millions of people in Afghanistan will now have access to Wikipedia and its sister projects without incurring mobile data charges. This will also empower them to participate in adding content to these projects,” said Ravishankar Ayyakkannu, Regional Manager for Strategic Partnerships in Asia and Eastern Europe of the Wikimedia Foundation.

Roshan in its statement further added that this partnership with the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit dedicated to free knowledge for all, is part of Roshan’s vision to connect Afghans of all backgrounds and enhance affordable mobile connectivity and access to information to all segments of Afghans society.

