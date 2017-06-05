Roshan confirms 31 of its employees were killed, over 50 wounded in Kabul bombing

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 05 2017, 3:15 pm

The Roshan Telecommunication Company in Afghanistan confirmed that the company’s 31 employees were killed and over 50 others were wounded in the deadly bombing in Kabul last Wednesday.

“Roshan can now confirm we have lost 12 Roshan staff members and 19 employees from our longstanding partner companies as a result of Wednesday’s tragic explosion. Our condolences go out to their families and friends and we will work to honor their memory. Our prayers and sympathies also go out to our neighboring businesses who have suffered as a result of the collateral damage,” a statement by the telecom firm said.

The statement further added “Additionally, more than 50 Roshan staff members have been injured and 4 are currently hospitalized with serious injuries. Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our staff members and their families, and providing support and care to all those affected by this tragedy. We thank all of our friends and partners for their ongoing support, and our customers for their continued loyalty as we work to resume our business operations.”

A suicide bomber detonated a water tanker packed with explosives near the Embassy of Germany last Wednesday, leaving at least 90 people dead and over 400 others wounded.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the deadly attack so far.

The Taliban group in a statement earlier rejected the group’s hand in the attack but the Afghan officials are saying that the attack was carried out by the notorious Haqqani terrorist network with the support of the Pakistani military intelligence.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS