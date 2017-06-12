Rocket attack foiled on Kabul city with the arrest of senior Taliban leader

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 12 2017, 12:23 pm

The Afghan security forces have foiled rocket attack on Kabul city by arresting a senor Taliban leader involved in planning and coordinating suicide attacks in the capital.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the senior Taliban leader Qari Mohammadullah was arrested from the vicinity of the central Maidan Wardak province as he was planning a rocket attack on Kabul city.

“Today morning, a senior Taliban suicide attack organizer who was involved in planning and coordinating suicide attacks in Kabul city was arrested during an operation,” a statement by MoI said.

The statement further added “The operation was carried out by Afghan National Police in Marshal Valley, Maidan Wardak province.”

“Afghan National Police seized various types of weapons, ammunition, explosives and 10 mortar rounds as well,” MoI said, adding that “The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have stepped up Counter-Terrorism operations to suppress the insurgency activities of the terror groups.”

This comes as a suicide bomber belonging to the Haqqani terrorist network was also arrested earlier by the security forces in central Maidan Wardak province before he manage to carry out an attack in Kabul city.

The provincial police commandment said a suicide bomber identified as Qari Ehsanullah was arrested from the vicinity of Jalrez district by the security forces before he manage to enter Kabul city for the attack.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS