Road construction worth 167 million Afghanis kick off in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Sat May 06 2017, 5:21 pm

The construction of a work worth 167 million Afghanis was inaugurated by the local officials in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said the length of the road is around 14 kilometers and will be built in Shergar area of Kama district.

He said the road construction in Kama district will be built as part of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.

Khogyani further added that the construction of the project will be completed in around one and half year.

According to Khogyani, nearly six thousand families will benefit from the road once it is completed and will provide work opportunities for one hundred people.

The provincial rural rehabilitation and development chief Sefatullah Sharafmal said around 67 new culverts will also be built along the road while 21 old culverts will be rehabilitated.

He said a 3722 meter protective wall will also be built along the road.

In the meantime, provincial governor Gulab Mangal said the construction work of 4 kilometers road will also start in Land Baloch and Mirza Khel areas of Kama.

