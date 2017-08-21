Rising tensions among prominent Afghan political leaders amid deteriorating security

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 21 2017, 2:52 pm

The tensions are on the rise among the two prominent political leaders amid deteriorating security situation in the country.

The tensions among Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the emir of Hezb-e-Islami, and Ata Mohammad Noor, the chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami intensified during the recent days and particularly after the arrest of Balkh provincial council member Asif Momand.

However, Noor in his latest statement slammed Hekmatyar for his discriminatory remarks regarding the northern Panjshir province and Ahmad Shah Massoud.

Noor further added that Jamiat-e-Islami warmly welcomed the conclusion of a peace deal between the government and Hezb-e-Islami with expectations that the rate violence, suicide attacks, and war would reduce.

The governor of northern Balkh province accused Hekmatyar of sparking tensions and divisions among the people based on geographical locations, skin color, and the languages they speak.

He said the leader of Hezb-e-Islami is strictly following a mission hatched by the foreigners to spark tensions among the people.

The Hezb-e-Islami party has not commented regarding the latest of Noor so far.

In the meantime, Noor warned that the people of Panjshir and Jamiat-e-Islami will not remain silent regarding the provocative remarks and any silence in this regard and desecration of the province and national hero Ahmad Shah Massoud will be considered as a major sin.

