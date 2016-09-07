Rise in Afghan army casualties as MoD reports 12 martyred in past 24 hours

By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 07 2016, 6:31 pm

The casualties of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces remains high at an unprecedented rate as the Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported at least 12 deaths in the past 24 hours.

“The Afghan National Army (ANA) forces are prepared for all kinds of devotion and with all force to maintain security and comfort for the people of Afghanistan,” a statement by MoD said, adding that 12 Afghan soldiers were martyred during counter-terrorism operations against the internal and foreign terrorists.

The statement further added that the casualties to the Afghan army were incurred during the clearance and counter-terrorism operations conducted in the past 24 hours in various provinces of the country, including Nangarhar, Kunar, Ghazni, Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Zabulu, Ghor, Takhar, Baghlan, Kunduz, Sare-e-Pul, Jawzjan, and Helmand provinces.

Accoridng to MoD, scores of Taliban insurgents, including two local commanders of the group and one shadow district governor of the gropu were killed and at least 70 others were wounded, while 6 others were arrested.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

The Afghan force are facing a resurgent Taliban and deteriorating security situation since they assumed full charge of the security responsibilities at the start of last year.

The considerable rise in Afghan army casualties comes as the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are busy conducting their annual operation to suppress the insurgency activities of the militant groups.

The annual operation by ANDS was launched in response to Taliban’s spring offensive which the group launched under the name of ‘Omari Operations’ earlier in April this year.

According to the earlier estimates by security officials, the Afghan army deaths stood at 4 service members daily on average which is mainly caused due to improvised explosive device (IED) attacks.

