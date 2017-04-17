Ring construction worth 256 million kicks off in Laghman province

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 17 2017, 3:36 pm

The construction of a ring road worth 256 million Afghanis kicked off in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan.

A ceremony was organized in Mehtarlam city, the provincial capital of Laghman to inaugurate the construction work of the ring.

According to the local government officials, the construction work of the road will complete in coming twelve months.

The length of the road is 4.8 kilometers and will have four lanes of 24 meters.

The project also includes construction of 31 culverts along the road as well as a bridge which will have a length of 20 meters, the officials said.

The provincial government also plans to build two more bridges with each having a length 200 meters, the officials said, adding that the design work of the bridges has been completed and the construction work will kick off soon.

The provincial governor Abdul Jabar Naeemi and some other senior officials had also attended the inauguration work of the road construction.

The officials are optimistic that the road once built will help in boosting the economy of the province besides providing facilities for the Laghman residents.

