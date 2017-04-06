Residents near Kabul’s main airport highway protest against municipality

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 06 2017, 2:00 pm

The residents of certain areas located close to Kabul’s main airport highway protested against the municipality due to the worsening condition of environment including roads.

The protesters belonging to Bibi Roqia, Syedha, Kandahari, and Ghorbandiha areas located close to the 80 meter airport road participated in a gathering to attract the attention of the relevant authorities to take immediate steps in resolving the environmental issues related to the municipality.

According to the protesters, more than 3000 houses have been affected due to the lack of drains as the rain waters and waste waters coming out of the houses return to their homes.

They also added that the worsening condition of the roads have resulted into barriers that prevent the normal movement of the people and vehicles in the area.

The protesters slammed the municipality for remaining reckless in this regard despite they claim that the taxes are paid on time.

The gathering participants issued a statement asking the municipality to take immediate steps for concrete work of the said areas besides starting the gravel work and proper drain system.

They also asked the municipality to take immediate steps to include the finances in its 1396 budget so that the requested works can be performed.

The protesters warned the municipality that they will organize a major demonstration near the parliament house if their demands were not met.

