Removal of barricades starts in Kabul city today: officials

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 23 2017, 9:12 am

The Afghan government officials are saying that the removal of barricades from across the Kabul roads will be launched today based on a decree by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The Kabul mayor, Kabul Garrison chief, and Kabul police chief informed regarding the launch of the campaign during a press conference in Kabul on Thursday.

Abdullah Habibzai, the Kabul mayor, said the removal of barricades and blockades from all the governmental and non-governmental organizations will start on Friday as per the instructions of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and the roads will be reopened until the Eid.

He urged the related organizations to assist with the security forces and the Kabul municipality in the implementation of the work and removal of barricades.

The Kabul Garrison chief said the security forces are obliged to assist with the Kabul municipality in the execution of the work, urging all the organizations and the people to assist the government in this regard.

In his turn, the Kabul police chief said the removal barricades and blockades from the roads is one of the main demands of the Kabul residents and the government and security institutions are committed to implement the work.

A representative of the Attorney General’s office also said the Attorney General stands with the security team and the Kabul municipality to carry out the work.

