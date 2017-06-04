Remaining suicide bomber, 12 terrorists arrested after Kabul funeral bombing

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 04 2017, 1:25 pm

The Afghan intelligence operatives have arrested a remaining suicide bomber and twelve other terrorists in connection to the deadly suicide bombing targeting the funeral in Kabul on Saturday.

The Afghan intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), in a statement said the operatives o the directorate have made the arrests following the attack on Mohammad Salim Izadyar’s funeral and burial ceremony.

A group of at least three suicide bombers who had disguised themselves as funeral participants detonated their explosives among the prayer participants, leaving scores of people dead or wounded.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed 6 people were killed and 87 others were wounded in the coordinated explosions targeting the burial ceremony of Mohammad Salim Izadyar.

The funeral was organized for Mohammad Salim Izadyar, the son of the first deputy house speaker of the Afghan Senate House, Meshrano Jirga.

Salim Izadyar died after sustaining injuries during the violent protests organized in Kabul following the deadly Kabul bombing that had left 90 dead on Wednesday.

