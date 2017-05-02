Release of 69 Hezb-e-Islami prisoners delayed

By Khaama Press - Tue May 02 2017, 10:13 am

The release of 69 prisoners belonging to Hezb-e-Islami has been delayed due to issues sparked between the party and the Afghan government.

Officials of Hezb-e-Islami said the prisoners were due to be released on Monday but the process was delayed after the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission interfered with the release of the prisoners.

The acting head of Hezb-e-Islami office Nader Afghan told reporters that the Independent Human Rights Commission’s interference resulted into the blockage of the release of 13 key members of the party.

He said the names of the 13 key ISIS members were not on the list as they had visited the Pul-e-Charkhi and Bagram prison to receive the prisoners after their release.

This comes as sources in the presidential palace said Monday that President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has signed a decree for the release of the first batch of Hezb-e-Islami prisoners, consisting almost 70 people.

The peace agreement between Hezb-e-Islami and the Afghan government was signed in September last year, months after negotiations between the Afghan High Peace Council and the Hezb-e-Islami delegation.

The release of the prisoners of Hezb-e-Islami from the jails was one of the main conditions of the peace agreement between the two sides.

