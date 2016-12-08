Relatively severe earthquake jolts Kabul

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 08 2016, 2:37 pm

A relatively severe earthquake jolted capital Kabul and some other provinces of Afghanistan this afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the earthquake started 41km Southwest of Ashkasham district of northeastern Badakhsahn province with the location recorded 4 (UTC) Location having a depth of 84.6km and magnitude of 4.9.

This comes as a relatively powerful earthquake jolted Kabul city in mid-November with the United States Geological Survey reporting a magnitude 5.3 earthquake in northeastern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan.

USGS said then that the earthquake started 40km South of Jurm district with the location recorded 36.500°N 70.822°E having a depth of 192.8 km.

The apital Kabul and some other provinces of the country was jolted nearly six months ago having a Richter scale of 5.4 magnitude.

A powerful earthquake jolted Afghanistan including capital Kabul in the month of October with Richter scale recorded at 7.5 magnitude.

At least 115 people lost their lives and over 500 others were reported to have sustain injuries with damages reported to at least 4,000 houses.

