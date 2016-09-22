Recent Kabul attacks organized inside Pakistan, says Afghan Vice President

By Ghanizada - Thu Sep 22 2016, 9:28 am

The Afghan Vice President Sarwar Danesh said the recent attacks in Kabul by the Taliban group and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were organized from inside Pakistan.

In his speech at the UN General Assembly, Danesh urged implementing international commitments and and avoiding a distinction between good and bad terrorists.

“Where are the previous leaders of Al-Qaida and the Taliban hiding,” he asked, further questioning how and from where terrorists were being trained, equipped and financed.

Danesh further added that Pakistan had been requested to destroy safe havens, but the situation remained unchanged.

The remarks by Danesh came as the Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for allowing the Afghan militant groups to use its soil for planning and coordinating attacks in Afghanistan.

The Afghan officials are insisting that the leadership councils of Taliban group and the notoriouss Haqqani terrorist network are based in Peshawar and Quetta cities of Pakistan.

In other parts of his speech, Danesh said the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (Afghanistan, China, Pakistan and the United States) could remain a useful platform as long as Pakistan acted in good faith to meet its commitments.

Welcoming efforts of any Islamic country to promote peace in Afghanistan, Danesh said “Those individuals and groups resort to violence, terrorism and killing are not acquainted with this religion.”

