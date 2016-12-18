Rasooli’s 53 of 15 balls help Afghanistan defeat Singapore in U-19 Asia Cup

By Khaama Press - Sun Dec 18 2016, 11:05 am

The Afghanistan Under-19 national cricket team defeated Singapore by 9 wickets with Darwish Rasooli scoring 53 runs from just 15 balls. (Photo: Afghanistan Cricket Board)

The Singapore Under-19 cricket team won the toss and elected to bat first but the Afghan bowlers managed to restrict their batsmen in 18.2 overs of the game.

Yousufzai took 4 wickets and Naveen-ul-Haq 2 wickets on the bowling side to restrict the Singapore batsmen after scoring 73 runs.

The Afghan batsmen started their inning in an aggressive manner and managed to chase the given target in just 4.1 overs.

Naveed Obaid was caught in Janak Prakash’s ball after he scored 10 runs from 4 balls and by hitting 2 Fours.

Darwish Rasooli hit 2 Sixes and 9 Fours to end the game in the favor of Afghanistan with Nisar wahdat who scored 12 runs from 6 balls.

Played at Surrey Village, Maggona, this was the second win secured by the Afghan team in Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Under-19s Asia Cup.

The Afghan team defeated the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team during their opening match on Friday.

